London police lay murder charge in connection with missing man’s death

Two men have been arrested following an investigation into the death of a missing London man.

David Hole, 53, was reported missing on Nov. 18. He was last seen in London on Nov. 15.

On Nov. 30, Hole was found dead in his Ford Escape in a parking lot in the Wellington Road and Commissioners Road area. An autopsy revealed trauma to his body.

Police say Alexander Lambert, 52, and James McGillivary, 47, both of London, have been arrested in connection with Hole’s death.

Lambert is facing charges of second degree murder and offering an indignity to a dead body, while McGillivary has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and offering an indignity to a dead body.

Police say both men were known to Hole.

The men will appear in court at a later date. The investigation is ongoing.