December 9, 2017 5:59 am

Two people seriously hurt after collision in marked crosswalk in Surrey

Two pedestrians were seriously hurt after being hit in a marked crosswalk in Surrey Friday night.

Shane MacKichan
Surrey RCMP is investigating after two pedestrians were hit in a marked crosswalk Friday night.

They were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver stayed at the scene, and is co-operating with police.

It happened on 128th St. and 80th Ave.  just after 7:30 p.m.

Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but did say the heavy fog and poor visibility may have contributed.

A fog advisory was in effect at the time.

Both 80th Ave. and 128th St. were partially closed as police investigated.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

