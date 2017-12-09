Two people seriously hurt after collision in marked crosswalk in Surrey
Surrey RCMP is investigating after two pedestrians were hit in a marked crosswalk Friday night.
They were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver stayed at the scene, and is co-operating with police.
It happened on 128th St. and 80th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m.
Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but did say the heavy fog and poor visibility may have contributed.
A fog advisory was in effect at the time.
Both 80th Ave. and 128th St. were partially closed as police investigated.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.
