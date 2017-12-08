2 Calgary Police Service members facing charges in unrelated, off-duty incidents

Two Calgary Police Service (CPS) members have been charged after two unrelated, off-duty incidents outside the city, the police service said in a news release Friday evening.

According to CPS, the Alberta RCMP arrested an off-duty member on Thursday in relation so a domestic conflict in a neighbouring municipality. The four-year member of the police service has been charged with one count of assault.

Police said no further details about the alleged assault are being released to protect the identity of the victim.

Impaired driving charges are also pending against an off-duty officer who was pulled over by RCMP officers in High River, also on Thursday evening. CPS said his name will be released once formal charges are laid.

“Since these incidents are being investigated by the RCMP, no further information can be released by the Calgary Police Service,” CPS said.

RCMP had no further details to add about the investigations.

Both CPS members are now on paid administrative leave “until the service can determine an appropriate work assignment for them while they are facing these charges.”

CPS said the details of the charges are being released in the interest of transparency with the public.

“The charged officers are afforded the right to a fair trial, the same as any member of the public, and they will receive the appropriate supports from the service during the court process,” CPS said.