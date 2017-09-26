Former Calgary police officer questions praise for trio charged with kidnapping

A former Calgary police officer has questions for the Calgary Police Commission about why the acting superintendent vigorously defended and vocalized support for three officers who were charged with kidnapping in August.

“How is it that when Calgary police officers of rank are being investigated and charged with a criminal offence, superintendents, deputies and even the chief stand up and defend them as being good, solid officers,” Jennifer Magnus, a former Calgary Police Service (CPS) member, whose departure from the force was highly publicized earlier in the year, asked on Tuesday.

“Why are police officers not keeping their opinions to themselves when all officers are charged, and waiting until the courts or ASIRT (Alberta Serious Incident Response Team) determines their guilt or innocence before they publicly speak?”

In August, Det. Reagan Hossack, an 18-year member of the CPS, was charged with kidnapping. Sgt. Mark Schwartz, a 16-year member of the service and Det. Paul Rubner, a 25-year member, were charged with kidnapping and assault. The charges stemmed from an interaction with a man during an investigation into the exploitation of an at-risk youth in 2010.

During a news conference, Acting Supt. Don Coleman emphasized the charges are not convictions and said CPS is supporting the officers throughout the upcoming legal process.

“The investigation puts forward a set of circumstances that was reviewed by the Edmonton Crown which meets, in their eyes, the threshold for charges,” Coleman told reporters. “It’s not convictions, it’s charges.”

Coleman explained he knew the officers in question personally and applauded their “professionalism” throughout the ordeal.

“They’re excellent officers and incredible people and they really have served the public well and are some of the most dedicated and committed people you’ll ever want to meet,” he said.

Watch below: Calgary police say they support officers charged, but also support the investigation

Police commission chair Brian Thiessen told Magnus the question was worthy of a discussion during the in-camera portion of the meeting, slated for later on Tuesday evening.

“I can tell you members of the commission are interested as well in what kind of standards we have, how we have a consistent practice at the CPS level of communication,” Thiessen said.

“I don’t think it’s inappropriate for the service to report on it,” Thiessen told reporters after the public portion of the meeting. “But I think a commentary on the past history of officers is probably a step too far. But I want to hear the chief’s feedback first on that.”

Watch below: CPS Acting Supt. Don Coleman explains why police are supporting officers charged with kidnapping in this case, yet seem to denounce officers in others.

Chief Roger Chaffin agreed that the way the announcement was made is worthy of reflection.

“We have an issue here where someone, perhaps, has been alleged to have been too kind,” Chaffin said. “We have to sit down and be very serious and go through this process [and] make sure if there’s an adjustment to be made we make that adjustment.”

-With files from Erika Tucker