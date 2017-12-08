Holiday Jazz Night showcases new Y-Lofts in Peterborough’s downtown core

A holiday jazz night was held Friday at the Y-lofts in Peterborough.

The event took place in Peterborough’s heritage YMCA building from 1895 and showcased how it will be prepossessed into 136 luxury apartments by the spring of 2019.

An array of floor plans were showcased throughout the venue to give guests a snapshot of what they can expect in the new condo developments.

The evening was hosted by leaders of the community including Mayor Daryl Bennett, Peterborough Police Service Chief Murray Rodd, Peterborough Transportation Department Susan Sauve and Terry Guiel, Executive Director of DBIA.

Eggnog, wine and hors d’oeuvres were served throughout the evening that was open to the general public.