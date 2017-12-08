Edmonton dayhome operator found not guilty on charges of causing kids to need protective services

An Edmonton dayhome operator has been found not guilty on five charges of causing a child to be in need of protective services, Alberta Justice confirmed on Friday.

Police never revealed details about what led to the charges, but last year several parents told Global News their kids were left alone in a locked basement at Melissa Suley’s private but unlicensed dayhome.

Suley had originally been charged with several counts of child abandonment in November 2016, however, those charges were withdrawn and charges of causing a child to be in need of protective services were laid. Alberta Justice did not provide details on why the original charges were withdrawn.