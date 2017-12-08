Crime
December 8, 2017 7:07 pm

Edmonton dayhome operator found not guilty on charges of causing kids to need protective services

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of Melissa Suley.

Credit: Melissa Suley's Facebook page
A A

An Edmonton dayhome operator has been found not guilty on five charges of causing a child to be in need of protective services, Alberta Justice confirmed on Friday.

Police never revealed details about what led to the charges, but last year several parents told Global News their kids were left alone in a locked basement at Melissa Suley’s private but unlicensed dayhome.

Suley had originally been charged with several counts of child abandonment in November 2016, however, those charges were withdrawn and charges of causing a child to be in need of protective services were laid. Alberta Justice did not provide details on why the original charges were withdrawn.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
causing a child to be in need of protective services
Court
Crime
Edmonton
Edmonton Dayhome
Law
Melissa Suley

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News