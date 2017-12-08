Raccoon boards TTC subway train, briefly halts morning rush-hour service

TTC subway service was briefly stopped in downtown Toronto Friday morning after a pesky raccoon made its way onto a station platform and walked onto a subway.

Brad Ross, a spokesperson for the TTC, said the incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. He said the operator of a train travelling southbound into Bloor station saw a raccoon walking along the side of the subway tracks. Ross said the operator notified transit control and was told to move the train slowly into the station.

By the time the train opened its doors, Ross said the raccoon was able to get to the platform from the tracks.

“[The raccoon] just very calmly walked on to the train,” he said.

“Somebody hit the emergency alarm, the train held and we had special constables and station staff at Bloor.”

In Raccoon City news, this cute fella is awaiting Animal Services in relative comfort and absolute safety in our offices at Bloor Station. Special Constables made the humane capture on a southbound train at 9:34 this morning. pic.twitter.com/kb4lrsLPKS — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) December 8, 2017

Ross said staff used a pole with a noose to capture the animal and took the raccoon to a back room where it was placed in a garbage can until City of Toronto animal services staff could respond.

He said the animal likely entered the station through a tunnel opening near Rosedale Valley Road.

With files from Catherine McDonald

Toronto moment of 2017: Racoon causes a delay on the #TTC #cp24 pic.twitter.com/zKYcyj7pS5 — Dimitry G (@DimitryGD) December 8, 2017