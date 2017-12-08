Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast 2017

The 30th annual Christmas Wish Breakfast is taking place at the Pan Pacific Hotelin Vancouver on Dec. 13, 2017.

This is one of Canada’s largest toy drives.

Last year thousands of people from across B.C. lined up in the lobby of the hotel with their unwrapped toys, clothing or cash donation. Some attendees told Global News they make sure they come to the event every year and have made it a part of their family tradition.

In 2016, Global News along with the Pan Pacific Hotel and Rock 101 raised $21,000, 42,000 pounds of toys, and 1,000 bicycles.

The Pan Pacific Vancouver provided everyone with a free breakfast. Eighty thousand eggs were scrambled and 12,000 sausages were cooked to feed everyone!

This year, Global News wants the event to be even bigger.

Global News Morning will be broadcasting live from the Pan Pacific on Dec. 13, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Come down, say hi to Sonia Sunger, Paul Haysom, Mark Madryga and Kaitlyn Herbst.

Rock101’s Willy, Kim and Alece will also be broadcasting live throughout the morning.

Donate an unwrapped toy or gift and get a free hot buffet breakfast provided by the Pan Pacific.

There will be performances from the Good Noise Gospel Choir, Langley Ukuleles, and ShowStoppers, to name a few.

Volunteers from the Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Fire Rescue will also be on had to help out.

Watch Global News Morning on Dec. 13, we will also be live on Facebook from the venue and you can follow along on social media using the hashtag #PanXmasWish.

For more details, visit the Pan Pacific website.

WATCH: The highlights of the 29th annual Christmas Wish breakfast

What to bring

If you’re looking for ideas of what to donate this year, here is a handy list:

Babies, toddlers and preschoolers:

Outdoor toys (tricycle, kick scooter, balance bike)

Building blocks (mega blocks, wooden blocks)

Play doh

Musical toys (xylophone, maracas, drums)

Educational toys (shape sorting cube, abacus, octotunes)

Games (Hungry Hippos, Angry Birds, Knock on Wood game)

Crayon, paints and easels

Leapster Explorer Camera

Toy cars and train sets

Dinosaur figures

Elementary school kids, tweens and teens: