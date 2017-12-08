Chinook Centre pedestrian bridge in Calgary opens Friday

The new pedestrian bridge at Calgary’s Chinook Centre opened to the public on Friday, with the mall’s general manager calling it a “significant milestone.”

The $13 million dollar overpass at 61 Avenue S.W. allows shoppers to safely cross Macleod Trail S.W., which the city said Friday is “the busiest pedestrian corridor outside the downtown core.”

“It’s been a big year for us,” said Transportation Infrastructure Department acting director Karensa Fromherz.

“This is one of 21 transportation projects that make up a $400 million investment to help manage traffic and help move people around the city.”

The city had previously said it hoped the overpass would decrease traffic congestion in an area hampered by pedestrian traffic.

The project was paid for by the City of Calgary and Cadillac Fairview, the company which owns Chinook Centre. The final bill was split down the middle, with each paying $6.5 million.

The city’s contribution included $3 million from Alberta’ municipal sustainability initiative.

“Investing in municipal infrastructure creates jobs, helps build stronger communities and makes life better for Alberta families,” said Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson.

According to the city, 14.8 million people visit Chinook Centre every year.