Man seriously injured in ATV crash near Brighton

A man suffered serious injuries following an ATV crash in Brighton, Ont., near his home on Thursday evening.

Northumberland OPP responded to the crash about 6 p.m. along Carman Road, north of Highway 401.

Police say the 36-year-old man was operating an older model Honda ATV when he lost control of the eastbound vehicle and was thrown from the machine.

He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to nearby Trenton Memorial Hospital.

“A preliminary investigation has determined that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash,” said Sgt. Dale Gear.

OPP collision reconstructionists were called to the scene and the investigation is continuing.