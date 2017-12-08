B.C. high school basketball player dies after collapsing on the court

A Surrey school is in mourning after one of its basketball players passed away in hospital after collapsing on the court during a game.

Raphael Alcoreza, 17, was playing for Panorama Ridge Secondary at Holy Cross High School on Nov. 28 when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

A GoFundMe page was set up for him and his family to raise money for his recovery but the organizer of that page has now confirmed Alcoreza has passed away.

The campaign has already raised more than $25,000 in only two days and donations are still pouring in.

In a statement provided to Global News, the B.C. Boys Basketball Association stated:

The British Columbia Boys Basketball Association (BCHSBBA) is extremely saddened by the news of the passing of Raphael Alcoreza. On behalf of the B.C. boys basketball community we offer our deepest condolences to his family, teammates, and friends.

Messages of condolences are being posted online, including one from the Holy Cross Athletic Department:

Our hearts and prayers go to the family of Raphael Alcorezaand the entire Panorama Ridge community. Rest in Peace #22🙏 — Holy Cross Athletics (@Athletics_HC) December 8, 2017

i love you always and forever. i am thankful that i had the chance to see you play last July. pic.twitter.com/QR2UIIIy3q — ︎patrice alcoreza (@solarbeams) December 8, 2017

Sincere condolences to the family, teammates and friends of Panorama Ridge’s Raphael Alcoreza who passed away after collapsing in a Sr boys game last week. Horrible news for the BC Basketball community. — Coach Kyle Graves (@COACHKYLEGRAVES) December 8, 2017

RIP Raphael Alcoreza, you were taken too early. Thoughts and prayers with the Alcoreza family and friends and the Panorama Ridge program. @bcboysbball @EcolePanorama — Sportvictoria (@Sportvictoria2) December 8, 2017

It comes with a heavy heart to announce that VanCity U17 team member Raphael Alcoreza passed last night. We were glad to know Raph and have the pleasure to spend time with him. His time was too short but we will remember him and keep him in our thoughts. RIP Raph. pic.twitter.com/1hENbvenS9 — Vancity Basketball (@vancitybball) December 8, 2017

will forever be in our hearts and you will be dearly missed brother ❤️#22 — Noah Pastrana (@npastrana3) December 8, 2017

such sad news… my heart goes out to the Alcoreza family, his Panorama family and all of those he touched through his passion for life and the game https://t.co/2JYg1zyWGi — Howard Tsumura (@htsumura) December 8, 2017

Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Raphael Alcoreza from the BC High School Boys Basketball community. — bcboysbball (@bcboysbball) December 8, 2017

Such tragic news on the passing of Panorama Ridge student athlete Raphael Alcoreza. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends. — NWSS_Athletics (@NWSSAthletics) December 8, 2017

Alcoreza’s cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. It was noted he felt dizzy and light-headed at the game before he collapsed.

The Surrey School District is expected to release a statement about his passing.