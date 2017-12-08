B.C. high school basketball player dies after collapsing on the court
A Surrey school is in mourning after one of its basketball players passed away in hospital after collapsing on the court during a game.
Raphael Alcoreza, 17, was playing for Panorama Ridge Secondary at Holy Cross High School on Nov. 28 when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.
A GoFundMe page was set up for him and his family to raise money for his recovery but the organizer of that page has now confirmed Alcoreza has passed away.
The campaign has already raised more than $25,000 in only two days and donations are still pouring in.
In a statement provided to Global News, the B.C. Boys Basketball Association stated:
The British Columbia Boys Basketball Association (BCHSBBA) is extremely saddened by the news of the passing of Raphael Alcoreza. On behalf of the B.C. boys basketball community we offer our deepest condolences to his family, teammates, and friends.
Messages of condolences are being posted online, including one from the Holy Cross Athletic Department:
Alcoreza’s cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. It was noted he felt dizzy and light-headed at the game before he collapsed.
The Surrey School District is expected to release a statement about his passing.
