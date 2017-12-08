Text messages can be private once received, Supreme Court rules

Canadians sending texts can expect that those will remain private even when they land in the recipient’s inbox — but that right is not absolute.

In a significant but nuanced ruling Friday morning, the Supreme Court of Canada acquitted a Toronto man whose text messages to an alleged accomplice were used by police to secure seven convictions for trafficking illegal firearms, ruling that the man had expected the texts to remain private.

Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, writing for the majority in the 5-2 decision, said that the man had the right to challenge the search of his cellphone by police, which he had said violated his rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The court warned though that the right to expect texts to remain private even once they arrive at their intended destination may vary between cases.

More to come …