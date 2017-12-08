Corey Feldman, Corey Haim subjects of new Lifetime biopic ‘A Tale of Two Coreys’

The official trailer for A Tale of Two Coreys has been released.

The Lifetime film will follow the lives of young Corey Feldman, who is the executive producer of the film, and Corey Haim as they attempt to navigate their rise to stardom.

Feldman is portrayed by Elijah Marcano and Scott Bosely and the late Haim is played by Justin Ellings and Casey Leach.

The new movie will show the beginning of the friendship between Feldman and Haim, as well as the darkness that came with their rise to fame.

The trailer features a re-enactment of Haim’s alleged sexual assault. In his 2013 memoir, entitled Coreyography, Feldman detailed both his and Haim’s alleged experiences of being sexually assaulted by high-profile celebrities and industry heads.

“There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they’re still out there, and they’re some of the most rich and powerful people in this business. And they do not want what I’m saying right now. They want me dead,” he told The View while promoting the book.

Feldman wrote a series of tweets in October explaining that his reluctance to disclose the names of his or anyone else’s abusers comes from the need to protect his family.

“For the record, I will not be going on a talk show to disclose names of my abusers or anyone else’s abusers. So please stop asking me to do so,” Feldman wrote. “The practice of sensationalizing this topic with no plan of action or protection for my family would prove fruitless. I have been through enough!”

“This is not about fear of being sued!” he later tweeted. “Yes, that’s a real possibility. But the bigger reason is safety for my family.”

A Tale of Two Coreys is just the beginning for Feldman, according to his recent “Truth Campaign.”

The Goonies star launched an Indiegogo campaign in October to raise money to create a documentary to expose alleged pedophilia in Hollywood.

He wants to make the movie without the help of a studio so he can avoid censorship, and says that he will use the donated money to ensure the film gets distributed to theatres for wide release. So far, the campaign has raised just over $261,700.

Since his launch of the “Truth Campaign,” the Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into Feldman’s allegations of a Hollywood pedophile ring.

Feldman filed a report with Los Angeles police early last month after publicly naming some of his alleged abusers while on The Dr. Oz Show.

Feldman told Entertainment Tonight that A Tale of Two Coreys is about his and Haim’s “legacy.”

“This is about… what kind of lives we lived growing up, what our lives were like, how they changed, how they were affected by being in the industry and the result and the aftermath,” he explained. “From my side, it is also showing that I was a normal kid. I lived a very normal life, other than the fact that everything around me was crazy.”

“It was about me trying to keep my sanity through the midst of all this madness going on around me,” he added.

A Tale of Two Coreys premieres on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.