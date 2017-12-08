Longueuil thief makes off with commemorative cross

Longueuil police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a commemorative cross on Curé-Poirier Boulevard West in Vieux-Longueuil.

Police said it happened Nov. 15, at around 6:55 p.m.

READ MORE: Motorist leads Longueuil police on high-speed chase

Surveillance camera footage shows a man pulling the cross out of the ground and carrying it as he walks towards Chemin Chambly.

The wooden cross, mounted on a metal base, was placed at the intersection of Curé-Poirier Boulevard and Jean-Bélieveau Street following the death of a 17-year-old girl in 2013.

The girl was one of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle at the intersection.

While police admit the cross has little resale value, to the victim’s family, the cross is invaluable.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.