December 7, 2017 10:51 pm

Florida Panthers hand Winnipeg Jets second straight loss

By Paul Gereffi The Associated Press

Goaltender Eric Comrie of the Winnipeg Jets defends the net against Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on Dec. 7 in Sunrise, Florida.

Eliot J. Schechter / Getty Images
SUNRISE, Fla. – Micheal Haley scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to lead the Florida Panthers over the Winnipeg Jets 6-4 on Thursday night.

Vincent Trocheck had two goals, and Denis Malgin, Mark Pysyk and Aaron Ekblad also scored for the Panthers, who snapped a three-game skid. James Reimer made 35 saves.

Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists for the Jets. Blake Wheeler, Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored. Eric Comrie stopped 30 shots in his second career start.

The Panthers took a 5-4 lead when Haley redirected a shot by Derek MacKenzie 9:58 into the third. Trocheck added an empty-netter with 10.1 seconds left.

Trocheck gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead 48 seconds into the third when he poked in a rebound during a power play. The Jets tied it again 1:03 later on Laine’s goal.

The Panthers tied it at 3 when Malgin took a pass from Colton Sceviour from behind the net in front and poked it past Comrie with 4:13 left in the second.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

