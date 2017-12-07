Holiday initiative aims to help women in Kingston shelters, one shoebox at a time

The Kingston Shoebox Project is back for the 2017 holiday season.

A small army of six volunteers has been busy for the last five weeks stuffing boxes with goodies that are then gifted to women in need at local shelters across Kingston.

“People are overwhelmed. Tears sometimes. Because when you open this box and you see how special it is it’s like ‘wow someone put that together?'” said the co-ordinator of the Shoebox Project, Cindy Price.

Each decorated shoebox is valued at about $50 and includes items like chocolate, toiletries, makeup, and winter wear like specially made hats.

“These hats are from ‘Lids for Kids’ so these were all very kindly donated. We’ve just had dozens of them and we’ve been able to pretty much put one in every box,” said Jack Seymour, the assistant co-ordinator.

The goal is to distribute about 300 boxes by Christmas but in order to reach that target, the initiative needs more community support.

Those interested in helping are being urged to stop at one of the eight Kingston drop-off locations and either make their own box or bring new products that can be used to fill the boxes.

“Everybody else is celebrating and getting gifts and made to feel special. We want to make sure these people are too. Because it is a high time to feel isolated. So this helps with that,” said Price.

The Shoebox Project wraps up on Dec. 13. Click here to find out how you can help. .