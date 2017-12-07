Guelph’s organic waste facility shut down after fire

The City of Guelph says a fire on Thursday has shut down operations at their organic waste processing facility.

The fire department was called at around noon to 110 Dunlop Dr. and managed to extinguish the flames.

Staff was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

In a news release, the city said although only one of the four processing lines was affected by the fire, the whole facility has been shut down until the area can be cleared out and damages are assessed.

Residents will not be affected when it comes to scheduled organics collection and public access to the Waste Resource Innovation Centre remains open.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.