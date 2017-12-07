Holt Renfrew issues $2100 refund after Global News report

Luxury retailer Holt Renfrew has agreed to reimburse a Toronto woman whose gift card mysteriously lost more than $2000 in value in seven months, even though she hadn’t used it at all.

The move comes a day after a Global News report into the retailer’s response to Tina Patel’s case.

Patel, a hospital worker in Etobicoke, was given a Moncler winter coat last year by a family member. The coat was defective, but it was under warranty so Patel returned it to Holt Renfrew, where it was purchased.

The retailer issued a credit in the form of a gift card for $2728.95, the original purchase price.

“I had it safely stored away in the original envelope in my closet at home,” Patel said.

But she got a big surprise when she tried to use it at a Holt Renfrew store this past November.

“I was surprised to learn there was only about $600 left on my gift card,” she said, adding she asked Holt Renfrew to investigate what could have happened and to reimburse her the original value of the card.

Despite her questions and efforts, she said Holt Renfrew concluded there was nothing that could be done. A manager told her someone had used the card at the company’s flagship store in downtown Toronto.

Adamant she was not being treated fairly, Patel contacted Global News.

“I would like the public to be aware of this issue … and I would like to be refunded the amount that was lost,” she said.

“I know that I have done nothing wrong.”

Originally, Holt Renfrew told Global News it wanted to investigate further.

Less than 24 hours later, Patel received an apology from the company and a commitment to a full refund.

“I would like to apologize for the frustration that you experienced at our store,” said Nicole Plener, divisional vice president of marketing and public relations for Holt Renfrew.

“I can assure you that we take all of our customer complaints very seriously, and we regret that you feel your complaint wasn’t given the attention it deserved.”

Plener also promised Patel she would get her money back.

“A new gift card for the full original amount ($2728.95) will be issued swiftly,” Plener said. The card with the depleted balance will be deactivated.

Patel was delighted with the retailer’s decision and the help she received.

“Thanks to your story, Holt Renfrew is going to reimburse me,” Patel said. “I know it wouldn’t have happened without your assistance.”