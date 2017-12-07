Winnipeg to eliminate St. Charles ward, new Waverley West seat created

When Winnipeggers go to the polls for the civic election in October 2018, the ward they live in might be different.

With population growth and new housing developments, a review of the city’s 15 electoral wards was recently done.

The City released its final report from the review’s commission Dec. 7 with 11 changes for the city to implement.

The biggest changes include the elimination of the St. Charles ward and the creation of a Waverley West seat in council.

Neighbourhoods in the St. Charles ward will be divided between the St. James ward and the Charleswood-Tuxedo ward.

Waverley West will be made up of neghbourhoods from River Heights-Fort Garry and South Winnipeg-St. Norbert wards.

The new boundaries will take effect in time for the civic election in October, 2018.

Nearly all wards will be affected in some way by the review. A map of the ward boundaries can be found by clicking here.

Full list of the changes: