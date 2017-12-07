Winnipeg to eliminate St. Charles ward, new Waverley West seat created

When Winnipeggers go to the polls for the civic election in October 2018, the ward they live in might be different.
With population growth and new housing developments, a review of the city’s 15 electoral wards was recently done.
READ MORE: New report recommends Winnipeg ward changes
The City released its final report from the review’s commission Dec. 7 with 11 changes for the city to implement.
The biggest changes include the elimination of the St. Charles ward and the creation of a Waverley West seat in council.
Neighbourhoods in the St. Charles ward will be divided between the St. James ward and the Charleswood-Tuxedo ward.
Waverley West will be made up of neghbourhoods from River Heights-Fort Garry and South Winnipeg-St. Norbert wards.
The new boundaries will take effect in time for the civic election in October, 2018.
Nearly all wards will be affected in some way by the review. A map of the ward boundaries can be found by clicking here.
Full list of the changes:
- the St. James-Brooklands-Weston Ward be re-named the St. James Ward
- the South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Ward be re-named the St. Norbert Ward
- the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge Ward be re-named the Charleswood-Tuxedo Ward
- the Waverley West Ward be created from the following neighbourhoods: WhyteRidge (from the previous Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge Ward); Linden Ridge, andWest Fort Garry Industrial (from the River Heights-Fort Garry Ward); and Agassiz,Bridgewater Centre, Bridgewater Forest, Bridgewater Lakes, Bridgewater Trails,Fairfield Park, Montcalm, Richmond West, South Pointe, South Pointe West, WaverleyHeights, and Waverley West B (from the previous South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Ward)
- the St. Charles Ward neighbourhoods of Buchanan, Crestview, Heritage Park, Saskatchewan North, and Sturgeon Creek, be reassigned to the St. James Ward
- the St. Charles Ward neighbourhoods of Assiniboia Downs, Glendale, Kirkfield and Westwood, be reassigned to the Charleswood-Tuxedo Ward
- the St. Vital Ward neighbourhoods of Dakota Crossing and St. Vital Perimeter South be moved to the St. Norbert Ward
- that the St. Boniface Ward neighbourhoods of Dugald, Southland Park, St. Boniface Industrial Park, and Symington Yards, be moved to Transcona Ward and that the Royalwood, Fraipont and Sage Creek neighbourhoods be moved to the St. Vital Ward
- the Old Kildonan Ward neighbourhoods of Riverbend and Rivergrove be moved to the North Kildonan Ward
- the Point Douglas Ward neighbourhoods of Mynarski and Robertson be moved to the Mynarski Ward and that the Dufferin neighbourhood be consolidated in the Mynarski Ward
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.