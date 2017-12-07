Tracy Lawrence and Midland performing at Country Thunder

Country Thunder music festival has added a few new names to their lineup.

Tracy Lawrence, Midland and Chris Janson will join the star-studded squad of Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Big and Rich and Chris Young.

Lawrence is known for his song ‘Find Out Who Your Friends Are’, and Janson co-wrote Tim McGraw’s ‘Truck Yeah’, and has had songs recorded by Hank Williams Jr. and Randy Houser.

General admission tickets are priced at $150 but will increase in price to $185 January 1.

The festival runs July 12-15 next summer.