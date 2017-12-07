3 Londoners charged in drug bust that nets more than $20K in fentanyl: police

Three Londoners were caught up in a drug bust in the downtown this week where police say they seized more than $20,000 in fentanyl.

Officers with city police and the RCMP say they executed a search warrant at a home on Dundas Street near William Street on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

During the raid, investigators say they seized the following items:

41 grams of suspected fentanyl, value at $20,500

12 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, valued at $1,200

2 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at $200

2 grams of suspected heroin, valued at $1000

1 gram of suspected hashish resin, valued at $40

1 gram of suspected marijuana, valued at $10

$340 in Canadian currency

As a result of the investigation, London police say they charged two men, aged 33 and 26, and one 24-year-old woman — all of London — with a number of drug trafficking-related offences.

The trio is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.