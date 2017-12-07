3 Londoners charged in drug bust that nets more than $20K in fentanyl: police
Three Londoners were caught up in a drug bust in the downtown this week where police say they seized more than $20,000 in fentanyl.
Officers with city police and the RCMP say they executed a search warrant at a home on Dundas Street near William Street on Wednesday around 1 p.m.
During the raid, investigators say they seized the following items:
- 41 grams of suspected fentanyl, value at $20,500
- 12 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, valued at $1,200
- 2 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at $200
- 2 grams of suspected heroin, valued at $1000
- 1 gram of suspected hashish resin, valued at $40
- 1 gram of suspected marijuana, valued at $10
- $340 in Canadian currency
As a result of the investigation, London police say they charged two men, aged 33 and 26, and one 24-year-old woman — all of London — with a number of drug trafficking-related offences.
The trio is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.
