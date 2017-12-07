Two seniors injured in rural home invasion

Two senior citizens were sent to hospital following a robbery in Middlesex County earlier this week.

Middlesex OPP responded to the house on Oilfield Drive southeast of Alvinston at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a male suspect knocked on the door, spoke to the occupants and left. Police say a man returned shortly after in a disguise and assaulted a 67-year-old man and 79-year-old man.

Both required medical attention at an area hospital and are receiving treatment for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect demanded money from the victims during the robbery and then fled in a stolen vehicle, a white 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, with the license plate BEJV 065.

Police say the man they are looking for is described as white, 25 to 30 years of age, about five feet, eight inches tall with an unkempt beard.

Members of the public are asked to contact police immediately if they see the vehicle, and are being asked not approach the vehicle or suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact their local police at 1-888-310-1122.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com.