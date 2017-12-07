Christine Sinclair coming to London for sports celebrity dinner

The 2018 London Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction has announced the latest athlete who will be joining the event in February.

Olympic bronze medalist, and captain of Canada’s women’s soccer team, Christine Sinclair, will be in town for the annual event.

Sinclair will join WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the main table. The theme for this year’s event is highlighting trailblazing women in sports.

Chair Ryan Robinson says Sinclair certainly fits the bill.

“Whenever the committee would sit down and talk about who would be good as far as trailblazing women, Christine Sinclair’s name kept coming up again and again, so we’re really excited she was able to make the time for us,” said Robinson. “She says she’s excited to come down and learn more about the Thames Valley Children’s Centre.”

READ MORE: London sports celebrity dinner to highlight trailblazing women

Sinclair is not only the captain of the women’s national team but is also a member of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns FC.

Robinson says the dinner and auction will once again be in support of the Thames Valley Children Centre (TVCC).

“Helps over 8,000 young people with varying disabilities, whether it’s with programs, equipment or services they provide.”

The regional rehabilitation centre serves children and young adults with physical disabilities, communication disorders, developmental delays and autism spectrum disorder in southwestern Ontario.

Also being highlighted at the event, the 2018 Sportsperson of the year, Karen Phibbs, president of the Ontario Hockey Association.

The event will be held at the London Convention Centre on Feb. 12.