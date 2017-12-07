Canada
December 7, 2017 9:25 am
Updated: December 7, 2017 9:44 am

Nova Scotia civil servants awarded new contract

Marieke Walsh By Political Reporter  Global News

WATCH LIVE: Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey comments on arbitration decision regarding the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU)

An arbitration board has awarded civil servants a contract that is longer and more lucrative than the one proposed by the province.

The arbitration board released its binding decision on Thursday morning.

The board has mandated a six-year contract, which is two years longer than the one put forward by the province.

It also allows for a two per cent wage hike in each of the last two years of the contract.

arbitration
Labour Relations
Mark Furey
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union
NSGEU

