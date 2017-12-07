Nova Scotia civil servants awarded new contract

An arbitration board has awarded civil servants a contract that is longer and more lucrative than the one proposed by the province.
The arbitration board released its binding decision on Thursday morning.
The board has mandated a six-year contract, which is two years longer than the one put forward by the province.
It also allows for a two per cent wage hike in each of the last two years of the contract.
