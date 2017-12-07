Crime
December 7, 2017 9:16 am

Calgary Fire Department investigates 2 trucks found on fire in Montgomery

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary firefighters respond to a fire in the 4400 block of 17 Avenue N.W. at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Global News
A A

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is investigating after two trucks were found on fire in the community of Montgomery on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the 4400 block of 17 Avenue N.W. at around 5:30 a.m. The trucks were engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

No one was injured.

The CFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

Calgary firefighters respond to a fire in the 4400 block of 17 Avenue N.W. at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
Calgary Firefighters
Calgary Montgomery
Calgary truck fire
Calgary vehicle fire
CFD
Montgomery fire
Montgomery truck fire
Montgomery vehicle fire
truck fire
Vehicle Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News