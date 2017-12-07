Calgary Fire Department investigates 2 trucks found on fire in Montgomery

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is investigating after two trucks were found on fire in the community of Montgomery on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the 4400 block of 17 Avenue N.W. at around 5:30 a.m. The trucks were engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
No one was injured.
The CFD is investigating the cause of the fire.
