Last day in legislature for Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall

Thursday marks the last day of the fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature.

It will also be Premier Brad Wall’s last day in the legislative assembly.

He is expected to make his last speech after the usual business of the day – including the tabling of petitions, member statements and question period.

Wall ranked high in opinion polls for the most popular premier during the majority of his time in office.

That faded in recent months after his government tabled an austerity budget in the spring.

Wall was first elected as the member of the legislative assembly for Swift Current in 1999.

He was acclaimed leader of the Saskatchewan Party following the party’s defeat in the 2003 provincial election.

In 2007, Wall led the Saskatchewan Party to victory in the provincial election.

Four years later, he cruised to his second mandate as the Saskatchewan Party took more than 60 per cent of the popular vote along with 49 of 58 seats in the legislature – the largest popular vote garnered by a party since 1912.

Wall announced in August that he was retiring from politics.

He will stay on as premier and leader of the Saskatchewan Party until Jan. 27, 2018 when a new leader is chosen.

With files from The Canadian Press