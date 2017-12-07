Man shot dead near Renfrew during OPP interaction: SIU

DOUGLAS, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died of gunshot wounds during an interaction with officers.
The Special Investigations Unit says Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home in the village of Douglas, near Renfrew yesterday afternoon.
Investigators say the call came from someone concerned about a family member.
The SIU says a 52-year-old man at the property sustained a gunshot wound while interacting with police.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The SIU reviews deaths, injuries and allegations of sexual assault involving police.
