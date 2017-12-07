Huge capital upgrade announced for Whistler-Blackcomb

Vail Resorts, the owner of Whistler-Blackcomb, has announced a huge capital upgrade for the ski resort.

$66-million Canadian is being spent to build a state-of-the-art gondola, along with two new high-speed chairlifts.

The new gondola will run from the base to the top of Blackcomb Mountain, replacing the Wizard and Solar four-person chairs, and will increase capacity by 47 per cent.

The company is also upgrading the four-person Emerald express chairlift on Whistler Mountain, to a high-speed six-person chairlift.

And the three-person fixed grip Catskinner chairlift at the top of Blackcomb will be upgraded to a four-person high-speed lift.

Altogether, the upgrades will increase lift capacity by 43 per cent.

Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz calls it a “transformational investment.”