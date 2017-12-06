Search suspended for Australian woman in Whistler missing for 2 weeks

The search for a missing Australian woman in Whistler has been suspended after an extensive almost two-week hunt turned up no trace of the woman.

Alison Raspa, 25, has been missing since Nov. 23.

Whistler RCMP, Whistler Search and Rescue, Whistler Fire Rescue Service, RCMP Air Services, RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and her friends and family have all joined the search to find her but she has not been seen since.

Raspa was last seen shortly after midnight on Nov. 23 leaving the Three Below Bar in Whistler Village.

Police say she spoke to a friend while still in the Village Stroll area and investigators believe she may have taken public transit to an area near Highway 99 and Lake Placid Road, then walking west toward Alpha Lake.

Then, around 1:15 a.m., Raspa texted some of her friends to say she was lost.

That was the last time anyone heard from her.

Her jacket, backpack and wallet were found near Highway 99 and Lake Placid Road. Her cellphone was found in Alpha Lake Park.

While investigators say they do not believe these items were discarded due to foul play, they do not know why they were left behind with no sign of Raspa.

Police say at this point, all available leads have been exhausted. The park, nearby lakes, as well as roads, trails and parkades have all been searched extensively.

Her missing person’s file will remain active and open. Police are again appealing to the public, asking if anyone remembers seeing Alison Raspa on the evening of Nov. 22 and into the early morning hours of Nov. 23 to contact police at 604-932-3044.