Bob Layton Editorial: Trying to understand

Some people I meet are a little confused over Canada’s position on alleged “homegrown terrorists” and I don’t blame them.

We have those with dual or Canadian citizenship who went to the other side of the world to fight under another flag. Should we be concerned about them as they return?

The prime minister wants them rehabilitated and their Canadian citizenship will not be in question.

As you try to understand that, there is a trial under way in Montreal for two young people charged with attempting to leave Canada to commit a terror act abroad, possession of an explosive substance, and committing an act under the direction or for the profit of a terrorist organization.

They were arrested when investigators got a tip they might be planning to go to Syria to join ISIS.

So, if convicted, would they go to jail?

On the other hand, if they had gotten away to the other side of the world, would they just be forgiven and offered rehab when they got back?

And, if they are found not guilty, will we owe them $10 million for, say, trial trauma?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.