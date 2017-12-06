Regina to have holiday parking promotion downtown

For the month of December, ‘Mary Christmas’ and ‘Ebe-Meter’ of Regina Downtown Business Improvement District, will be enduring the cold to plug expired or nearly expired parking meters downtown. In the district, there are over 8,500 meters.

They will also be handing out ‘Parking Jubilation’ tickets, which Regina Downtown says can win you a free beverage or scoop of gelato.

“Sometimes people think we’re giving them a ticket,” said Lindsay Desrochers, Cultural Programs intern with the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District.

But after receiving the Jubilation ticket, the confusion clears.

“Usually, people are pretty happy about it and don’t know much about it, but then are excited and spread the word,” she said.

“We understand that parking is sometimes difficult downtown and we want you guys to know that we know that and we want to help you out, especially during the Christmas season.”

The program is in its eleventh year.