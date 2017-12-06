Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, December 06, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5:30pm:

Very little change is in the weather pattern as an upper ridge stalls over BC over the next several days.

Many of your weather websites and apps (including Siri and our own Globalnews.ca website) will be unreliable for our valley weather this week because computers have a tough time forecasting valley cloud. Unless a human meteorologist has gone in and adjusted your app forecast, many of your online sunny forecasts for the rest of the week will be wrong.

If you’re sick of the cloud, take a drive up to the mountains where sun will be shining under an upper ridge.

Thursday’s daytime high range: -2 to 2C

Thursday's daytime high range: -2 to 2C

~ Duane/Wesla