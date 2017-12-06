Here are the most talked about moments on Facebook 2017

International Women’s Day was the most talked about moment on Facebook both in Canada and around the world in 2017.

It had over 430 million interactions from 165 million people — more than double the interactions on the same topic in 2016.

In Canada, the other most talked about events were Gord Downie’s death and the Las Vegas Massacre.

The Women’s March on Jan. 21 also took the crown for the largest Facebook event in 2017 – with over half a million people participating both on and off the platform.

The company said it also sparked more than 15,000 other related events on the day, in which millions of people from over 100 countries took part.

Other top talked about moments in Canada included celebrity deaths, mass shootings and the viral video of a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines plane.

“This data shows that this year was a hard one, sometimes wrought with painful events that caused harm to people around the world,” the company said in a statement. “But through these tough times, people showed their resilience and how there is true strength when communities support one another.”

Here are the top ten talked about moments on Facebook:

On a global scale, the top three events were International Women’s Day, Superbowl 51 and the Las Vegas Massacre.

Video related to the Super Bowl was viewed over 262 million times.

Other notable events include the earthquake in Mexico, Hurricane Harvey and the One Love Manchester concert, in which people offered support.

Another major event both on and off the social media website was the Solar Eclipse. The company says there were over 20,000 related events in 80 countries.