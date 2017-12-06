Chester Bennington’s autopsy results revealed

The results of the autopsy on Chester Bennington have been released, indicating the late Linkin Park frontman had traces of alcohol but no drugs in his system when he took his own life in July at age 41.

According to autopsy results obtained by TMZ, Bennington had “a trace amount” of alcohol in his bloodstream, while an initial toxicology test indicated a “presumptive positive” for MDMA (a.k.a. ecstasy). However, two subsequent tests detected no traces of MDMA at all, leading to the final conclusion that Bennington was not under the influence of drugs at the time of his death.

The autopsy findings appear to corroborate findings made at the scene, where authorities found a prescription bottle of bottle of Zolpidem — a generic form of Ambien, a sleeping pill — along with an empty bottle of Stella Artois and a half-empty pint glass of Corona.

According to Bennington’s widow, Talinda, the singer had been in an outpatient recovery program, and had reportedly told friends he’d been sober for six months.

While police did not find a suicide note at the scene, they did find what is described as a handwritten “apparent biography.”