London police seek public’s assistance locating missing 41-year-old man

London police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 41-year-old man, last seen on Friday.

Chad Clarke was last seen in the area of Churchill Avenue in east London on the morning of Dec. 1, police said Wednesday.

He’s described as being a white male, 5-foot-10, 155 pounds, with short brown hair and green eyes.

No other identifying information has been released, and police said they and Clarke’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670.