Edgewater students learn to give back in St-Lazare kitchen

About a dozen grade 5 students from Pincourt’s Edgewater Elementary School gathered around Jim Mitchell’s St-Lazare kitchen Wednesday morning.

That day’s assignment: sauteeing the beef and pork used as the foundation of shepherd’s pie as well as mashing the potatoes.

Edgewater Elementary kids got a valuable lesson today, as they partnered with St-Lazare chef Jim Mitchell. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/3Banj3N55j — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 6, 2017

Learning to cook is a bit advanced for elementary students who said they were surprised they got to used knives with real edges. But the real lesson here was not what they were cooking, but for whom they were cooking.

Edgewater grade 5 students got to cook shepherd's pie and asparagus soup. No surprise there. But it was whom they were cooking for that was a bit surprising. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/u46urCM8Dh — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 6, 2017

The purpose of the exercise, termed a pilot project, was “teaching students how to help other students, their family, their friends and their parents, through the art of cooking,” said organizer Dana Alexopoulos.

The food they spent hours cooking is destined for 10 needy families who come from their own school.

“In a lot of the families, both partners do have jobs. But they’re not doing enough to sustain a healthy lifestyle,” said Debbie King, who works at the school.

The Edgewater students are cooking meals for 10 needy households from their own school. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ajv3oxEqxF — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 6, 2017

Organizers are happy with the reaction they’ve gotten so far.

For Mitchell, the chef, it was also rewarding to share his craft.

“It’s just fun to have the kids here, helping out, and teaching them a few tricks of the trade.”