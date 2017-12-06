3 men arrested in assault and robbery at Winnipeg convenience store

Three men have been charged in connection with a robbery at a corner store near the University of Winnipeg Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 500 block of Ellice Avenue Dec. 5 by a woman who said her husband was being assaulted at a convenience store.

General patrol officers and the canine unit arrived to find the suspects had run off. A search of the area led officers to the 500 block of Sargent where they arrested three men.

Charles Kaniki, 18, from Winnipeg was taken into custody and charged with robbery and fail to comply with recognizance x5.

Two other men face robbery charges. One faces and additional weapons charge. Both were released on a promise to appear.