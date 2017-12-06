Crime
December 6, 2017 4:39 pm
Updated: December 6, 2017 4:40 pm

Man accused of throwing bag of poop at Ingersoll, Ont., town hall

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 58-year-old Ingersoll man is charged with mischief under $5,000 and assault with intent to resist arrest, Ontario Provincial Police say.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A A

INGERSOLL, Ont. – Provincial police say a man is facing charges after allegedly throwing a bag containing feces at a southern Ontario municipal building.

They say officers were called to the town hall in Ingersoll, Ont., on Tuesday morning to investigate a mischief report.

Investigators say they determined a man threw a bag of suspected feces at the front glass doors of the building.

They say a man was arrested on Wednesday following a struggle with police.

A 58-year-old Ingersoll man is charged with mischief under $5,000 and assault with intent to resist arrest.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ingersoll
ingersoll town hall poop
man throws poop ingersoll
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News