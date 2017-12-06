Canada
December 6, 2017

Alberta threatens lawsuit after Saskatchewan bans Alberta licence plates on job sites

By Staff The Canadian Press

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan announced that vehicles displaying Alberta plates will no longer be allowed on job sites for Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure’s new projects.

Alberta says Saskatchewan has one week to revoke its ban on Alberta licence plates at Saskatchewan job sites or face court action under free trade rules.

Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous said Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall needs to “smarten up.”

Bilous made the comments just hours after the Saskatchewan government announced that any new contracts for government work on buildings and highways require any and all worker vehicles to not have Alberta plates.

Saskatchewan Infrastructure Minister David Marit says it’s in response to complaints from its workers that Alberta has already put in similar restrictions.

Ministry staff will enforce the provision through job-site monitoring.

Bilous says there is no such restriction on Saskatchewan plates, and he says Wall is desperately trying to deflect attention from a sagging provincial economy.

