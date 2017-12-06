Hamilton police turn to public to help identify pedestrian injured in collision

A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after he was struck by a car on York Boulevard near the High-Level Bridge in Hamilton.

The collision happened at about 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning while the pedestrian was crossing the street and the vehicle was travelling westbound.

Hamilton Police note that the driver of the Chevrolet Impala stopped at the scene, provided medical assistance and contacted 911.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors. The incident tied up traffic in the city’s west end for several hours.

Police are asking for the city’s help in identifying the victim.

Described as: