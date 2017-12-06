Canada
December 6, 2017 2:33 pm

Prince Albert doctor accused of having sex with patients flees the country

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

CPSS says a Prince Albert doctor accused of having sex with five patients has fled the country.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) says a doctor who practiced in Prince Albert and is facing 11 charges of unprofessional conduct has fled the country.

Dr. Josias Furstenberg is accused of having sex with five patients.

READ MORE: Prince Albert doctor accused of having sex with 5 different patients

He is also accused of prescribing large amounts of opioids to one of those patients and failing to take steps to deal with the patient’s drug dependency or addiction.

CPSS is also accusing him of access a person’s health information without that person’s consent.

The allegations date back to last year.

None of the charges, which were laid by the CPSS last month, have been proven and the matter has been referred to a discipline committee.

According to the CPSS, Furstenberg has closed his practice in Prince Albert and returned to South Africa.

