London man charged with attempted murder in weekend shooting

London police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Nixon Avenue early Saturday morning.

Stephen Gayle-Harrison faces a long list of charges, including attempted murder, and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The 31-year-old London man was arrested Tuesday, and police say he was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest. Forensic testing will be conducted to determine if it was the one used in the weekend shooting.

The charges against Gayle-Harrison include attempted murder, using a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life or prevent arrest.

London police media relations officer Const. Sandasha Bough says all of the charges are related to the weekend incident and they are still looking for witnesses.

“Any time we have any type of an investigation as significant as this one we’re always looking for additional assistance, so if anyone does have any information, please give us a call,” said Bough.

Bough says the victim underwent surgery for gunshot wounds and remains in hospital in serious condition.