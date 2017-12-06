Multi-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 402 near Strathroy

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 402 near Strathroy following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Traffic is being rerouted through Strathroy as police have closed the eastbound stretch of the highway at the Hickory Drive exit.

Cons. Max Gomez says one person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“Middlesex OPP and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle collision on the eastbound Highway 402 just east of Hickory Road, just as I’m speaking now air ambulance is departing the scene with an injured person.”

Gomez says the crash involved three commercial vehicles, one of which was a tractor-trailer carrying livestock, as well as two passenger vehicles. He says it looks like the chain-reaction crash began when one vehicle rear-ended another and adds that driving conditions were good at the time of the crash.

Police expect the highway to be closed for several hours to allow emergency crews to complete their investigation.