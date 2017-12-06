Okanagan Red Cross volunteer receives top honour

A Vernon man who has spent 16 years volunteering with the Red Cross has been given the international aid organizations top honour.

Cor Zandbergen was inducted to the Order of Red Cross Tuesday.

The retired paramedic is the current Personal Disaster Assistance Team leader in the north Okanagan, which provides local Emergency Social Services.

Zandbergen has helped the Red Cross during Hurricane’s Issac and Sandy, helped deliver relief goods to flood-ravaged Pakistan and mentors new leaders within the organization.

The 65-year-old said he chose the Red Cross because he appreciates the organization’s value of treating everyone equally when offering assistance.

Zandbergen was chosen for the honour because of his dedication and leadership, according to Red Cross officials.