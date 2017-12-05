Lightning lose first of two in St. John’s

The London Lightning dropped the first of two games in St. John’s on Tuesday, losing 126-123 to the St. John’s Edge.

The Edge drained 18 three-pointers and held off a huge offensive push in the fourth quarter from the Lightning as London put up 40 points, only to fall three points short.

The victory kept St. John’s unbeaten at 3-0 and dropped the Lightning to 1-3 in 2017-18.

Both teams had their struggles from the free throw line as London went 22-for-33 and the Edge went 26-for-40.

Ryan Anderson came off the bench for London to score a game high 35 points. Kirk Williams Jr. started and went 9-of-14 from the field, ending the night with 20 points. He also added seven rebounds.

The Lightning missed the interior presence of Royce White who did not play.

St. John’s got off to a good start, jumping out to an eight point lead at the end of the first quarter and held that same advantage at halftime.

Chris Hinkle led the Edge with 31 points. He was a red hot 6-for-9 from three-point range.

The game marked the start of an extremely hectic schedule for the Lightning. They will stay in St. John’s and play the Edge again on Wednesday. London is in St. Catharines against the 3-2 Niagara River Lions on Friday before coming home to meet the Windsor Express on Saturday at 7:00 at Budweiser Gardens.