December 5, 2017 8:34 pm

Crash slows traffic on Hwy 97 in West Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews attend to a chain reaction rear-ender on Highway 97 next to Stevens Road in West Kelowna.

Steve Beskidny/ Global Okanagan
A chain-reaction crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna has slowed traffic in the westbound lanes near the Hudson Road/ Westlake Road intersection.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Injuries are said to be minor, but the vehicles involved sustained serious damage.

No word on the cause of the crash.

One lane of travel is open westbound on Highway 97 while crews clear the debris.

