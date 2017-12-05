Democrat Al Green says he’ll try to force Donald Trump impeachment vote Wednesday

WASHINGTON – A liberal Democratic lawmaker says he’ll try forcing the House to vote Wednesday on impeaching President Donald Trump.

The effort by Texas Rep. Al Green has no chance of succeeding. He says in a letter that he’s doing it because “we now have a bigot in the White House who incites hatred and hostility.”

Besides opposition from all Republicans, many Democrats including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi have said any impeachment effort should await hard evidence Trump has committed an impeachable offence.

Green’s resolution accuses Trump of causing “harm to American society.” It cites his support for banning Muslim immigrants and comments defending participants in a white supremacists’ rally after this year’s riot in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Green is using a procedure that entitles him to a vote within two days.

