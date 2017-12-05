Former SMU groundskeeper accused of sexual assault released on conditions

A former Saint Mary’s University (SMU) groundskeeper is accused of sexually assaulting a student at a campus dorm while he was employed by the university has been released on a number of conditions following a court appearance on Tuesday.

Matthew Albert Percy, 34, appeared in court on Tuesday wearing a black hoodie and was released after two sureties agreed to offer $26,000 to secure his release.

Percy is facing one charge of sexual assault and one count of voyeurism relating to an incident that allegedly occurred on Sept. 15, 2017.

Police allege Percy recorded the incident of sexual assault on his phone.

As part of his release, Percy is required to maintain a curfew at 10:00 p.m. every evening, to not be in any establishment where the sale of alcohol is the primary purpose, and to not attend a public park, school or community area where a person under the age of 16 could be found.

Percy is also not allowed to contact the alleged victim, whose identity is protected under a publication ban.

SMU issued the following statement in response to requests for comment:

“At Saint Mary’s University, we have a victim-centred approach and victim-centred sexual assault policy. We are committed to ensuring that the victim’s privacy is upheld and well-being is fully considered. On September 15th, our staff responded immediately, and police responded very quickly and arrived on campus. The police quickly took charge of the situation and immediately removed the individual from campus. Subsequently, that person is no longer an employee of the university. Our sexual assault policy offers a range of supports and counselling services that have and continue to be, available to the victim and to students and staff who may have been present after the incident. These supports were offered to the students on that floor of residence when the university communicated with them about the incident.”

The 34-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5, 2018.