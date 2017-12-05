West Kelowna businesses damaged in suspicious fire

The investigation into a fire Tuesday morning that damaged at least four West Kelowna businesses has been turned over to the RCMP.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to a strip mall on Brown Road at 8 a.m. after a fire had been reported at a tattoo shop.

“A neighboring business was in the process of opening when they noticed light smoke in their unit,” West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said.

Brolund told Global news the fire appears to be suspicious.

The tattoo shop sustained the most damage.

“Quite a bit of damage, almost all of it related to the smoke,” Brolund said.

Three other business were also damaged, one involved significant smoke damage, while the two others had light smoke damage.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP.