December 5, 2017 2:04 pm

Rock in Calgary’s Sage Hill neighbourhood that became Twitter sensation is removed

By Digital Content Coordinator  News Talk 770

A rock in Calgary northwest Sage Hill neighbourhood has been removed after becoming a Twitter sensation.

Courtesy: Mark Nguyen
A rock in the northwest Calgary community of Sage Hill that became a social media sensation after images of vehicles perched on top of it were posted to Twitter has mysteriously dissappeared.

Brangwyn Jones said Tuesday he had strung some Christmas lights on the rock but when he returned to the suburban parking lot Tuesday morning, the rock had vanished.

Jones said the rock has now been removed and the curb filled in.

“We can maybe hope to see some vehicles on the curb, stuck,” Jones said, joking that without the rock, they’d no longer get the same “height.”

The Sage Hill rock was responsible for at least three crashes over the weekend that were documented on Twitter, with one vehicle even flipping onto its side.

Sage Hill rock 2

Calgary police responded after a vehicle flipped on its side after hitting a rock in the northwest community of Sage Hill.

Courtesy: Mark Nguyen
Sage Hill Rock 1

A rock in Calgary northwest Sage Hill neighbourhood has been removed after becoming a Twitter sensation.

Courtesy: Mark Nguyen
Sage Hill rock 3

A vehicle flipped on its side after hitting a rock in Sage Hill that became a Twitter sensation.

Courtesy: Mark Nguyen
Sage Hill rock 4

A tow-truck was called after a vehicle flipped onto its side when it hit a rock in Sage Hill.

Courtesy: Mark Nguyen
Sage Hill rock 5

A rock that became a Twitter sensation after several accidents over the weekend in Sage Hill has been removed.

Courtesy: Mark Nguyen

Jones said though the rock will be missed, he understands the safety risk it poses.

“If a family with kids in the car had rolled over onto that rock and flipped on its side, that could cause some lasting trauma and it could be really unsafe,” he said.

Jones said before the rock disappeared, a local business had hoped to move it to a new resting place just outside its doors.

